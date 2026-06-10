Tickets are now on sale for Business Report’s Excellence in Health Care Awards

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Excellence in Health Care Awards, where Business Report will honor the leaders, clinicians and organizations strengthening care delivery across the Capital Region.

Finalists and honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. The evening will bring together top executives, physicians, nurses, researchers, administrators and care providers from across the sector—from hospital systems and specialty clinics to behavioral health and medical innovation.

“In our region, health care isn’t just a service—it’s one of the defining forces shaping our economy, our resilience and our quality of life,” says Julio Melara, publisher of Business Report and chairman of parent company Melara Enterprises. “This awards program was created to honor the leaders, clinicians and organizations who bring excellence, innovation and compassion to patient care every single day.”

The Baton Rouge Clinic CEO Edgar Silvey will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary leadership across more than five decades in health care. Silvey helped transform The Baton Rouge Clinic into one of Louisiana’s largest and most respected outpatient networks, now operating 18 locations across multiple parishes.

His influence reached the national stage as chairman of the Medical Group Management Association’s Government Affairs Committee during a pivotal era of health care reform, and he is among the rare leaders to earn both the Medical Practice Executive of the Year Award and the Harry Harwick Lifetime Achievement Award. Under his guidance, the clinic has been named an MGMA “Better Performing Practice” every year since 1998—a nearly unmatched 26-year streak.

The Woman’s Hospital Perinatal Mental Health Unit will be honored with the Community Impact Award for confronting one of the most urgent and overlooked challenges in maternal health. Opened in 2024, it is Louisiana’s first inpatient mental health unit dedicated exclusively to pregnant and postpartum women—and one of only a handful of its kind in the nation.

Created in response to a crisis in which roughly one in seven women experience a mental health condition during pregnancy or the first year postpartum, and nearly 85% go untreated, the unit offers a safe, judgment-free and clinically specialized environment built around both mental health and perinatal needs. Since opening, it has helped hundreds of women regain stability, drawing patients from seven states.

The awards will also recognize finalists in five additional categories—Outstanding Health Care Executive, Emerging Health Care Leader, Outstanding Practitioner, Outstanding Health Organization and Achievement in Innovation. One honoree in each category will be announced live at the event.

Outstanding Health Organization finalists

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

FMOL Health

Ochsner Health

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana

Woman’s Hospital

Outstanding Health Care Executive finalists

Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Health Baton Rouge

Jonas Fontenot, president and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

EJ Kuiper, CEO, FMOL Health

Emerging Health Care Leader finalists

AnnaBeth Guillory, VP of cancer services and screening prevention, Ochsner Health

Mark Laperouse, medical director, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Department

Blasia Rivet, founder and CEO, Decision Critical

Outstanding Practitioner finalists

Dr. Curtis Chastain, Lake Men’s Health and Executive Wellness Center

Julie Neumann, orthopedic surgeon, Ochsner Health Baton Rouge

John Tabor, robotic surgeon, Baton Rouge General Advanced Robotics of Louisiana

Achievement in Innovation finalists

Deep Brain Stimulation surgery — The NeuroMedical Center

Intellisep — FMOL Health & Cytovale

Phenomune — Dr. Henry P. Barham

Title sponsor for the Excellence in Health Care Awards is b1BANK. Premium sponsors are Orion, Subcontain and Guaranty Health Solutions. Signature sponsors are Decision Critical, Taylor Porter, Grace Design Studios, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson, The Carpenter Health Network and Gerry Lane Chevrolet.

Tickets are on sale now.