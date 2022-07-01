LSU drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate 

LSU sent out notes to students for the upcoming fall semester indicating that being vaccinated for COVID-19 or agreeing to frequent testing for the virus is no longer mandated, WAFB-TV reports.

In the letter, LSU officials say the university is still closely monitoring COVID-19 cases on campus and recommends students get one of the available vaccines, but does not mention the rule it put in place following the Pfizer vaccine’s full FDA approval last fall.

The campus mandate had required that all students submit either proof of their vaccination or submit an exemption waiver—agreeing to regular virus tests—within the first few weeks of the fall semester. The mandate had been requested by a number of faculty and staff for months prior to the university’s edict. Read the full story.