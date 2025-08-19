Your first AI win might be the one you don’t see

If you’re waiting for the perfect moment to bring AI into your business, here’s a thought: What if your first win isn’t flashy—it’s just functional?

Let me show you what I mean, right here in Baton Rouge.

At Baton Rouge General Medical Center, doctors and nurses are using AI to improve patient care—not by replacing anyone, but by supporting clinicians behind the scenes. A tool called TheraDoc quietly scans patient histories, labs and vitals, then flags treatment recommendations for antibiotics. It doesn’t wear a white coat or show up in the ER—but it’s in the background, reducing documentation, assisting with decision-making and helping doctors move faster without compromising care.

Over at Patient Plus Urgent Care, one of the region’s fastest-growing health care chains, AI has taken on even more of the grind. It’s automating medical coding, streamlining documentation and boosting provider productivity by as much as 60%. The result? Doctors and nurses see more patients, staff isn’t bogged down in paperwork, and costs go down while satisfaction goes up. No robots, no fanfare—just smarter workflows.

These aren’t hypothetical case studies. They’re real stories from businesses right here in the Capital Region. And they illustrate something every executive should consider: AI doesn’t need to change your whole business to change your business.

In fact, if you’re looking for where to start with AI, start with the burden.

Why health care’s lead matters to the rest of us

Health care has been one of AI’s earliest adopters—not because it had the most money, but because it had the most to fix.

Too much paperwork. Too little time. Systems that don’t talk to one another. Highly skilled professionals spending their days clicking boxes. Sound familiar?

It’s not just a hospital problem. It’s a business problem. And the solutions that health care leaders are using—automating documentation, assisting high-value staff with time-saving tools, using machine learning to make routine decisions faster—are just as applicable to law firms, logistics companies, accounting offices, engineering firms, and agencies of all kinds.

If your team is spending hours on routine documentation, email follow-ups, data entry, scheduling, status reports or regulatory compliance, AI can help—now. Not with some far-off promise, but with real, off-the-shelf tools already delivering results for your neighbors.

It doesn’t need to be perfect. It just needs to be useful.

Here’s the other reason to start small: AI isn’t about perfection. It’s about reducing friction in your business.

No, it won’t get everything right the first time. But neither did your CRM, your accounting software or your HR platform when you rolled them out. AI, like any tool, works best when it solves a specific pain point—and your team is trained to use it well.

That’s why smart local leaders are not betting the farm on AI. They’re putting it to work on the headaches. The to-dos. The paperwork piles and inbox clutter.

And in doing so, they’re freeing up their people to focus on what humans do best: solving problems, building relationships and creating value.

Start there, and you’ll already be ahead of the curve.

This column was written by AI exclusively for Baton Rouge Business Report, using local case studies and insights to help you think more strategically about adopting artificial intelligence in your organization.