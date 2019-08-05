Baton Rouge companies out to control their health care destiny

By
-
Insider
health care
HEALTH CARE ROUNDTABLE: Kerry Drake, center, president of employee benefits at BXS Insurance, reached out to neighboring United Plaza companies to discuss the possibility of creating a worksite health clinic in an effort to reduce insurance costs. (Don Kadair)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Kerry Drake knows, perhaps better than most, the challenges businesses face when it comes to employee health care. As an employer and president of employee benefits at BXS Insurance, Drake has long…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR