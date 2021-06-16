Workers were more stressed than ever in 2020, here’s what employers can do

A new Gallup report on employee well-being reveals some troubling, if surprising, results: Last year, workers around the world were more stressed out than ever before.

Workers in the U.S. and Canada had the highest levels of stress of any region, with 57% surveyed in 2020 saying they experienced stress “a lot of” the previous day, according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2021 report, released this morning. That was an increase of eight percentage points from 2019.

Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management, says there is a playbook for managers to improve the situation, according to Inc.

CEOs can’t engage with every employee on what they need to thrive at work, Harter says, but you can empower your managers to do so since “they’re in the best position to understand the situation of each person and make the right kind of accommodations.”

Harter’s top recommendation: Employees should have a “meaningful” conversation with their manager every week. Then, managers can provide everything from career development to workload adjustment so people don’t feel as overwhelmed and out of control–especially during challenging times. Read the full story.