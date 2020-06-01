Working while in menopause

(Editor’s Note: Due to the personal nature of this story, the women interviewed preferred to use their first names only.)

Andre was in her early 40s when she noticed the first symptoms. As a speech therapist, she worked with students in 30-minute shifts, and she found herself exhausted and barely able to stay awake through her appointments. She often felt feverish, too. “During the night, I kept lowering the thermostat. My husband would be covered in blankets, and I was burning up. I couldn’t sleep through the night,” she said.

A visit to her physician revealed Andre had started menopause. “I was surprised because I thought I was too young,” she said. “But I had also been under a lot of stress. My teenage son had been diagnosed with cancer and it was a tough thing to go through.”

Helen’s symptoms started at age 44. One minute she felt fine, and the next, her face was hot and flushed. She perspired more quickly, too. “One day at a staff meeting, it was really noticeable, and in front of my co-workers, my boss asked, ‘What’s going on? Are you all right?’ It was embarrassing,” she said. “It’s hard enough for women in the workplace without having to feel self-conscious about physical changes you can’t control. You don’t want to admit anything’s wrong, but on the other hand, you can’t always hide it.”

Although it’s a natural part of life, working women often worry about managing their menopause symptoms, afraid that it might affect their job performance or the way co-workers view them. Some experience a smooth transition with mild symptoms while others undergo a challenging “change of life” ordeal.

Menopause can begin as early as age 40 or as late as 55 and can last for several years, according to OB/Gyn specialist Dr. Evelyn Hayes. Because it marks the end of the reproductive cycle, it creates a hormonal imbalance that can produce a variety of symptoms—hot flashes, mood swings, irritability, weight gain, bone loss (osteoporosis) and depression, for instance.

Any of these symptoms can interfere with a woman’s job. Mood swings might cause you to overreact or to get emotional at inappropriate times—not a good thing when someone else gets that promotion or when you are called out for a mistake. Lack of sleep can affect your energy level and make it hard to concentrate in the office. Hot flashes can ruin a presentation or a speech.

Dr. Hayes says it’s important to find a healthcare provider who is sympathetic to your concerns. “Women going through menopause are experiencing not just physical inconveniences, but sometimes other stressors such as the empty nest syndrome. The good news is that there are many ways to manage your symptoms.

She suggests:

• Eat a heathy diet;

• Get plenty of rest;

• Maintain positive relationships with the people in your life;

• Incorporate exercise (or “movement”) into your lifestyle. This can be practicing yoga, taking walks, or running a marathon.

It’s also a good idea to discuss your situation with your boss or manager. Small adjustments can make a big difference—better temperature control in the office, for instance, or a more flexible work schedule.

Mary is a nurse manager who understands the issue from both sides. Aside from chewing ice at her desk to combat hot flashes, her own menopause experience barely registered. However, she manages a large nursing staff, so she understands that every woman’s experience is unique.

“Being in healthcare, we know what to expect,” she said, “and we understand that it’s just a normal function that happens to us as we age. The important thing to remember is ‘this too shall pass.’ Menopause is just one phase of our lives as women. It’s not forever.”

“Menopause can be troublesome for working women,” says Dr. Hayes, but once you’re on the other side of it, you are really empowered. “It’s a good checkpoint in your lifelong health. Yes, you’re closing the doors to your reproductive years, but you’re opening a door to a new phase where you can redefine yourself, devote energy to intellectual pursuits, and focus on personal and yes … professional growth.”