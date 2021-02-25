Women hold 30% of LSU’s highest-paid jobs but earn only 25% of the pay

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Last year, women held 30% of the highest-paid jobs among LSU’s core employees, but received only 25% of the dollars that went to the university’s top earners.