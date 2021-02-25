Thursday, February 25, 2021 BusinessInsider Women hold 30% of LSU’s highest-paid jobs but earn only 25% of the pay By Caitie Burkes - February 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Last year, women held 30% of the highest-paid jobs among LSU’s core employees, but received only 25% of the dollars that went to the university’s top earners. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in