Wingstop signs on to open in new Broadmoor strip center

(iStock photo)

The owners of the Broadmoor Village Shopping Center are nearing completion of a new 7,500-square-foot strip center at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Cora Drive, adjacent to their 80,000-square-foot shopping center, and have signed a lease with their first tenant—Wingstop chicken wings restaurant.

Construction began late last year on the retail strip, which is located on the cleared site of a former gas station, and should be finished in the next few weeks, according to Austin Earhart with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, the leasing agent for the property.

Wingstop, which has leased the largest of the strip center’s six retail spaces, is scheduled to open sometime this summer. The chain has two other locations in Baton Rouge, as well as locations in Central, Zachary and Gonzales.

Daily Report has the full story.