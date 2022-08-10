Will the Metro Council carve up south Baton Rouge district to create another minority seat?

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is poised to vote today on a redistricting plan for the parish’s 12 districts.

Black Democrats on the council want to carve out an additional majority-minority district to reflect the parish’s demographics, which could involve carving up District 1 in the northern part of the parish.

“I have seen mine and I’ve seen District 8 [which Denise Amoroso represents] being targeted,” says Brandon Noel, who represents District 1. Noel and Amoroso are both white Republicans.

Noel argues that the plan to chop up his district presents legal issues because it uses race as the sole motivating factor without taking into account continuity and compactness.

“I think we’ll have a challenge and lawsuit regardless of what happens today,” he says.

Another option under consideration that would result in an additional minority-majority district involves carving out parts of District 11. Under a map entitled 6A, the subdivisions of Tara, Old Goodwood and Jefferson Place/Bocage are moved to new districts.

Council member Laurie Adams, who represents District 11, opposes those changes.

The parish’s racial makeup is basically an even split, with Black and white residents each comprising about 47% of the population, according to the U.S. census.

But of the Metro Council’s 12 districts, seven are mostly white, which critics say dilutes the voting power of Black voters, who tend to support Democrats. White Republicans represent all seven white-majority districts, while Black Democrats represent the others.

The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that formerly required certain jurisdictions with a history of discrimination to seek preclearance of new districts from the federal government. That means legal challenges will have to come from community groups, not the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP, has said his organization is prepared to sue if the council didn’t approve a new majority-minority district to reflect EBR’s racial balance.

The redistricting meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at City Hall downtown. The agenda includes links to maps up for consideration.