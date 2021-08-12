Will Metro Council’s revised proposal go far enough to regulate development in the floodplain?

Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet scrapped his plans Wednesday to push a vote on a measure that would have toughened building regulations around new development in the floodplain, which covers nearly 50% of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The development community had objected to provisions in the ordinance it said were too onerous and potentially in violation of state law.

But the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is objecting to Gaudet’s new, watered-down ordinance, which the council will vote on in September.

“We do not see these as substantive changes to the building code,” says federation president Ed Lagucki, who spoke on the issue at Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s like telling people they can’t wear short pants, unless they’re khaki short pants. That’s not much of a regulation.”

Gaudet made three significant changes to his ordinance to address concerns brought to his attention by members of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition.

The original measure required any major development in the high-risk flood zone to provide storage to handle stormwater from a 100-year storm—existing regulations require detention for a 25-year storm—and to reduce the post-development stormwater runoff rate by 10%. The new measure gives developers the option to provide the enhanced detention or to reduce the rate of stormwater runoff but does not require them to do both. That’s significant because stormwater drains more quickly from impervious surfaces like asphalt and concrete. The original measure applied to the final development plans of planned unit developments, traditional neighborhood developments and major subdivisions, which are developed in phases over many years. The revised ordinance only applies to new developments that are being submitted for approval for the first time and don’t have any infrastructure in the ground, which means developers can continue to develop new phases and filings of existing projects without adhering to the new, tougher standards. The original measure applied to any development in the floodplain, while the revised version applies only to developments in which 25% or more of the developed area is in the floodplain.

Larry Bankston, executive director of the Growth Coalition, says the coalition didn’t pressure the council to water down the ordinance but to address problems in the original draft and to produce a better, more workable law that everyone can live with and that won’t be challenged in court.

Gaudet says he’s proud of the process and the outcome.

“The development community was at the table throughout the entire process, as were other groups and organizations,” he says. “We got input from many different stakeholders and are very happy with the end product.”

But others are disappointed the ordinance doesn’t go as far as the proposed regulations in the original version, much less those in other communities.

“We are focused on the wrong things,” says Camille Manning Broome, executive director of the Center for Planning Excellence. “We need to be following best practices in other communities around the country and focusing on many kinds of detention and retention.”