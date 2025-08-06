Why your website may be working against you

In today’s digital-first world, your website is often the first—and sometimes only—interaction a potential customer has with your business.

But despite investing in slick designs or clever taglines, many companies still get the fundamentals wrong. Poor user experience, slow loading times and vague messaging can quietly drive visitors away before they ever engage.

To help local businesses avoid these pitfalls, Business Report sat down with Brian Rodriguez, founder and president of Baton Rouge-based digital marketing agency Gatorworks.

Rodriguez shares the most common mistakes he sees companies making online—and offers simple, strategic fixes to turn your website into a high-performing business tool.

You’re talking about yourself too much.

One of the most common website mistakes that business owners make is focusing more on themselves than the problems they can solve for their customers. “Your website shouldn’t just be all about how great you are,” Rodriguez says. “It should speak directly to the challenge your customer faces and how your company can guide them toward the right solution.” He points to the StoryBrand framework by author and marketing expert Donald Miller as a helpful resource. Miller’s book Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen teaches business owners how to use the “seven universal elements of powerful stories” to improve how they connect with customers and grow their enterprises.

Your site is too slow.

Speed matters more than you think. Rodriguez says slow load times can be very frustrating for visitors and thereby increase bounce rates, or the percentage of people who leave your site almost immediately after arriving. Work with your developer to identify ways to boost speed, like optimizing images or streamlining code. You can also use online tools like Google PageSpeed Insights to check in on how your site is performing.

Your homepage is weak.

Your homepage should serve as an introduction to your business. Don’t waste the opportunity to make a good first impression. When it comes to visuals, Rodriguez recommends using real photography or videography wherever possible rather than relying on soulless stock images. And on the content side, less is often more. If possible, avoid overwhelming visitors with walls of text or cluttered navigation menus. Focus instead on clear hierarchy: Put the most important content at the top, then present additional information in digestible chunks as the user scrolls.

Your calls to action could use some work.

As Rodriguez puts it, “Don’t ask for too much too quickly.” Customers still in the research phase are unlikely to be enticed by a simple “Contact us to get started.” Consider steering visitors toward low-commitment next steps that meet them where they are in their buying journey, like signing up for a demo, downloading a guide or scheduling a free consultation. These softer asks encourage engagement without turning off potential customers with pushy sales jargon.

Your site isn’t accessible to all users.

Accessibility isn’t just good practice. It’s increasingly a legal requirement, especially for sites related to health care, banking or government. If a visually impaired person can’t use your site, you’re limiting your audience and potentially exposing yourself to lawsuits. Things to consider: Do all of your images have alt text? Has color contrast been taken into account? And is your site compatible with screen reader software? The World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, or WCAG, can be a valuable resource on this front.

You’re ignoring SEO.

Even a beautiful website won’t help your business if customers can’t find it. That’s why Rodriguez stresses the importance of search engine optimization, or SEO. Write unique meta titles and descriptions for each page, and focus on publishing content that’s rich with relevant keywords. “You have to be thinking about search engines,” Rodriguez says. “Do some work on the back end to help Google understand what a page is about.”