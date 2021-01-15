Why tech startups have so much riding on the future of Section 230

When Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act was enacted in 1996, the internet was a far smaller and friendlier place. The controversial law—which frees online platforms of legal responsibility for most of the content that their users post—passed amid the early days of the dot-com bubble, when many of today’s tech giants were still young upstarts.

Section 230 played a big role in enabling the astounding growth of tech firms that rely on third-party content. Now, with calls to repeal the law coming from all over the political spectrum, it’s fair to ask whether a startup in 2021 still could thrive without its protections, Inc. reports.

That’s a quandary facing both lawmakers and digital rights advocates. Critics of repealing 230 argue that new platforms, fearful of mountains of litigation, will opt to no longer allow any third-party content. Some fear that repeal could end the free internet as we know it. But even among the anti-repeal factions in Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley, there’s a growing consensus that the law is in need of some sort of reform.

“Section 230 was laid out in a very different era online, and while many aspects were prescient and should be preserved, others are overdue for reform,” says William Partin, a research analyst at the internet research group Data & Society. Some have suggested that the law be amended to include only written speech, as opposed to photos, videos, and other types of content. Read the full story from Inc.