Whitney Johnson: Is your gut instinct keeping you from your next dream?

When I was in college, I went to an information session at the law school. This moment sticks in my mind because I unexpectedly saw a family friend there. He ended up going to law school. I did not. In fact, I didn’t do anything in the world of laws and courtrooms after that session—other than the occasional jury duty.

Why? Because it didn’t feel right.

I’ve since thought about that moment, and many more like it, where I didn’t pursue something—because it didn’t feel right—and I have wondered, was it really “not right” for me? Was it genuinely something that was not meant for me, not apportioned within the cosmic order of the universe?

Or was it just … uncomfortable, because this would have been the launch point of a new S-curve, where I was disrupting my view of myself, and what I thought I could ask of myself.

Perhaps that’s why I’ve made it my life’s work to help people and companies navigate growth and change, so that when they feel awkward and find themselves pulling back, they have the tools to make that choice.

Does this truly not fit with my identity—or is this normal, because I have stepped into this place of deliberate self-innovation, of remaking and refashioning myself?

Read the full column for Whitney Johnson’s suggestions to assess if you should persist at the challenge a little longer, or jump to something else.