What’s on the horizon for Louisiana’s energy industry? Watch the webcast.

The Louisiana Energy Outlook, presented by 10/12 Industry Report and Baton Rouge Business Report, explores emerging trends for 2024 and 2025: Energy transformation, oil and gas production, innovation and digitalization, workforce challenges and more.

Panelists include Regina Davis, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery manager; Lee Stockwell, national leader for carbon capture at Shell; and Brad Ives, director of the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation.

The virtual event is sponsored by Alliance Safety Council and Bradley Murchison.

Watch the webcast.