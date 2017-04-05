Water Campus building gets ‘topped off’

Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which is developing the 27.6-acre Water Campus for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, will hold a “topping off” ceremony at the campus later this afternoon, at which dignitaries will place the last beam atop The Water Institute of the Gulf’s new riverfront headquarters.

The building, which is expected to be an iconic structure for the $60 million Water Campus and the city, is located on the site of the old municipal dock and extends out into the MIssissippi River. It is the third building of the emerging research park to take shape, and is expected to be completed in December.

Two other structures on the campus—the $9 million Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority headquarters and the $16 million building that will house the LSU Center for River Studies—were completed in 2016. The CPRA moved into its new digs last August. LSU is expected to move into its building later this spring, after the assembly of a 90-by-120-foot scaled model of the Mississippi River is complete.

Daily Report has the full story.