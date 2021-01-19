Tuesday, January 19, 2021 BusinessInsider Walk-On’s unveils aggressive 2021 franchise development strategy By Caitie Burkes - January 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Walk-On's founder Brandon Landry. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has unveiled an aggressive 2021 franchise development strategy, with a goal of opening upward of 25 new restaurants across the U.S. this year. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in