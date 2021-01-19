Walk-On’s unveils aggressive 2021 franchise development strategy

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has unveiled an aggressive 2021 franchise development strategy, with a goal of opening upward of 25 new restaurants across the U.S. this year.