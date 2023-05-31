Wednesday, May 31, 2023 BusinessInsider Vivid Ink adding space at headquarters to expand corporate apparel production By Eric L. Taylor - May 31, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Vivid Ink founder Stephen St. Cyr [Don Kadair] Vivid Ink Graphics is constructing a 5,300-square-foot building at its headquarters on Airline Highway. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in