Visit Baton Rouge offers up free use of Red Stick logo to area entrepreneurs

From lapel pins to signage, the Red Stick logo and artwork has been one of Visit Baton Rouge’s primary visual representations of the city in recent years.

Now, the tourism promotion agency is allowing entrepreneurs and others to use the Red Stick logo for products and other ideas free of charge, subject to its approval.

The logo—which is literarily a red stick—was designed in 2009 by Nathan Logsdon. In December, Mid City design studio and retail shop Studio C inquired about incorporating the logo into the design of a pair of socks they wanted to sell in conjunction with the Baton Rouge bicentennial, says Visit Baton Rouge spokesperson Christy Chachere Lohmann.

The agency agreed and the socks—created in conjunction with Bonfolk—can now be purchased at Studio C, 3786 Government St.; The Foyer, 3655 Perkins Road; and online, Visit Baton Rouge announced Thursday. The socks are $20 a pair, and for each pair sold another pair of black socks will be donated to a local homeless facility, the agency says.

Daily Report has the full story.