Visit Baton Rouge launching $50K media campaign in advance of tax election

Downtown Baton Rouge (Photo courtesy of iStock Photo)

While a political action committee created by the restaurant industry to support a proposed 2% hotel occupancy tax on the November ballot is getting its media campaign under way, Visit Baton Rouge—which would, in part, be the beneficiary of the tax—has launched its own informational campaign.

As a political subdivision, Visit Baton Rouge is legally prohibited from campaigning for the tax per se. But as part of its strategic plan, the agency had already planned a broader outreach campaign designed to educate the public about what VBR does, how it spends its money and how the tourism industry benefits the community.

“This campaign is bigger than the tax,” says Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo. “Tax or no tax we have to do a better job of reaching out and letting the community know what we’re all about and how we rely on locals to help us attract visitors and conventions”

