Vietnamese restaurant to open on Perkins Road in former Spice Bistro location

A Baton Rouge family is entering the restaurant business with plans to open a new Vietnamese restaurant in the Perkins Panache shopping center space formerly occupied by Spice Bistro & Bar.

Chau Huynh says her family will hold a grand opening for Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen in the first week of April. A public soft opening will take place on March 25, according to the restaurant’s website.

Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen will serve authentic, fresh and healthy Vietnamese cuisine, Huynh says, adding the idea is to recreate the tastes and atmosphere of Vietnam.

“We’re hoping the taste and the feel of the atmosphere will bring people to Vietnam without flying and spending the money,” she says.

