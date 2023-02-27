Monday, February 27, 2023 BusinessInsider UnitedHealth closes deal for Lafayette-based LHC Group By Holly Duchmann - February 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint UnitedHealth Group has closed on its $5.4 billion deal to acquire Lafayette-based LHC Group, according to regulatory filings. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in