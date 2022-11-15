U.S. Sen. Cassidy will announce this week whether he’ll run for governor

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican, says he has decided whether he will run for governor and will announce his decision later this week.

Cassidy is the only GOP member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to publicly buck former President Trump, having voted to convict in Trump’s second impeachment trial. But while many Republicans are blaming Trump for their party’s disappointing midterm showing, Cassidy stopped short of criticizing him by name.

“We have got to be about the future,” Cassidy told reporters today, saying his party needs to focus on the needs of American families, “not about any given individual.”

Pollster Ron Faucheux has said Cassidy could be a formidable candidate. Cassidy’s conviction vote could give him credibility with Democrats and independents, and even hardcore Trump supporters might still vote for him in a runoff against a Democrat.

But Cassidy could have a hard time making the runoff in part because he’d be competing with Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for the “moderate swim lane,” pollster John Couvillon says. For a Republican, Nungesser is fairly popular with Democrats while still backing Trump. Plus, Nungesser’s father was an important figure in state GOP politics, and some of that affection trickles down to him.

While many prominent national Republicans are ready to move on from Trump, Couvillon doesn’t see any evidence of that in Louisiana. He says Sen. John Kennedy, a staunch Trump supporter, basically matched his 2016 runoff numbers, though he fell short of a majority in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“The constituencies that had an impact on the national election in terms of the Republicans not performing the way they should have are largely absent here,” he says, noting the state’s large blue collar and rural populations and relatively few residents from other states.