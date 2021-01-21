TJ Ribs reopening shuttered Prairieville location in early April

By
-
TJ Ribs plans to reopen its Prairieville location following a two-year shutdown, according to a recent Facebook post.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.