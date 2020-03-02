Tickets available for Women’s Leadership Conference

How do you make your voice heard? How do you deal with the ‘mean girl’ mentality in the workplace? And what does it really take to run for office?

Those topics—and keynote speaker Laila Ali—are on the agenda for the Women’s Leadership Conference hosted by the Junior League of Baton Rouge. The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

Ali is an athlete, fitness and wellness expert, TV host, cooking enthusiast, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand and mother of two. The daughter of legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali is a four-time undefeated boxing world champion herself, whose record includes 24 wins (21 of which were “knockouts”) and zero losses. She shares her life story in a dynamic book for young women entitled Reach!

The conference also features more than a dozen sessions focused on personal and professional growth. McGlinchey attorney Christine Lipsey, Louisiana State Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon and Lynnel Ruckert of BOLD Strategies will share their experiences and tips for issues women face today, as well as the accomplishments of women in celebration of 100 years of suffrage.

Yvette Marsh, executive director of talent management for the LSU Foundation, will lead a session called “Friends Without Benefits: The Ups and Downs of Female Relationships in the Workplace” that will explore the “(adult) mean girl” mentality that thwarts the building of authentic relationships and limits upward career mobility. She’ll offer suggested approaches on how to manage the lows.

In a session called “Truth & Politics,” consultant Beverly Brooks Thompson and industrial professional Alsie Dunbar—both former political candidates—discuss what it takes emotionally, physically, financially for women to run for office and how to support others contemplating a campaign.

See the full agenda. Tickets are limited to 50 VIPs at $150 each and 50 general admissions at $100 each. Get tickets.