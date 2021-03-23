The Healing Sole, Well Theory move into larger space

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Dr. Meredith Warner and Natalie Noel are moving their two companies—The Healing Sole and Well Theory—into a larger office and warehouse space to accommodate growing operations like shipping.