Tuesday, March 23, 2021 BusinessInsider The Healing Sole, Well Theory move into larger space By Caitie Burkes - March 23, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Dr. Meredith Warner, founder of the Healing Sole. (File photo) Dr. Meredith Warner and Natalie Noel are moving their two companies—The Healing Sole and Well Theory—into a larger office and warehouse space to accommodate growing operations like shipping. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in