Survey: US small businesses nearing pre-pandemic levels prior to fourth surge 

American small businesses were nearing pre-pandemic levels of sales and profits despite difficulty hiring new workers prior to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to a recent poll conducted by Kabbage, American Express’ business services company.

Polling 550 small business leaders between May 27 and June 24, the survey compared small businesses’ revenue and profits from the 30-day period prior to completion of the survey to the same timeframe in 2019 before the pandemic. On average, small businesses reported earning $51,200 in total sales and $37,000 in profits in the past 30 days this year, compared to $63,900 and $48,900 pre-pandemic, respectively.

As two core metrics of business success, respondents reported reclaiming an average 80% of total sales and 75% of profits of what they earned before the crisis. However, that average is primarily carried by medium- and large-sized small businesses, both of which reported that their recent total sales represented over 90% of what they earned when it was business-as-usual in 2019. The smallest small businesses reported reaching only 55% and 57% of their pre-pandemic sales and profits, respectively, putting into perspective that the path to recovery for the smallest businesses varies widely from their larger peers.

Additionally, nearly one-third (28%) of all small businesses said it is difficult or very difficult to hire new employees, which increased further among medium-sized businesses (43%) and larger-sized businesses (40%). See the report.