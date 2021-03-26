Survey: More workers feel comfortable returning to office

Nearly two-thirds, or 63%, of people working remotely would feel comfortable returning to the office if their employer asked, while 33% would feel uncomfortable, according to a new poll. It’s been over a year now that many people have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The share of respondents to the Morning Consult survey, updated Wednesday, who said they’d feel comfortable going back to their workplace is up from 55% last week—that figure was roughly in line with the average over the past four months of the recurring survey, Route Fifty reports.

That means workers’ willingness to go back to the office appears to be on the rise as the nation’s coronavirus case count falls compared to recent months and as more people are able to get the COVID-19 vaccines. But there are some important caveats to the findings.

One is that about two-thirds of respondents also say that they want all of their co-workers to be vaccinated before they return and about 40% say they would consider quitting their jobs if their employer asked them to return before they felt safe.

The group surveyed is primarily U.S. adults who usually work from an office but are working remotely due to the pandemic. The weekly surveys generally include about 400 adults.

Nearly 80% of respondents say they enjoy telework, while 62% say they are more productive and would be more likely to apply for a job that offers a remote option. Read the full story.