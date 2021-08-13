Supreme Court refuses to block university’s vaccine mandate  

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected a plea from a group of Indiana University students to stop the university’s requirement that all students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, The Washington Post reports.

It was the first case about vaccination requirements to reach the Supreme Court. Both a federal district judge and a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit had previously rejected the request that the university’s requirement be put on hold while the issue was further litigated.

The news of Barrett’s decision comes just one day after LSU President William Tate announced plans to require all students to be vaccinated as soon as the FDA fully approves one of the available shots. Read the full story.