Studyville expanding outside of Baton Rouge, adding services

By
-
The interior of Studyville’s Perkins Rowe location was designed by Ritter Maher Architects. (File photo)

Baton Rouge-based Studyville is expanding to Alexandria and adding “outsourced homeschool” to its educational offerings, founder Amanda Vincent says.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.