Friday, March 31, 2023 BusinessInsider Study: Worker well-being, not weight loss, should be employer focus By Eric L. Taylor - March 31, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Organizations should focus on psychological well-being instead of spending on employee weight loss programs, according to a study from LSU. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in