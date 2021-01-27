Steve Carter remembered for lifetime of championing Capital Region

Steve Carter, a three-term state representative from Baton Rouge who ran for mayor-president last year, is remembered by business leaders as a trailblazing education reformer and lifelong coach who always believed in his hometown.

Carter died Tuesday night of complications from COVID-19. He was 77.

The Baton Rouge native and Air Force veteran served the local community in various capacities throughout his life, from coaching men’s tennis at LSU—including once to an SEC championship—to representing part of the city in House District 68 as a Republican for 12 years, where he chaired the Capital Region legislative delegation.

“He brought that coaching style to when he worked with legislators and lobbyists, which was a bit unique at the Legislature but very effective and inspiring,” says CRISIS Executive Director Scott Kirkpatrick, who participated in Carter’s tennis camp and later worked closely with him on the gas tax from 2016 to 2019. “He had an upbeat style, but he’d make the tough vote.”

Carter’s willingness to tackle tough issues such as education and traffic was due to his attentiveness to the issues with which his constituents were struggling and his vision for a brighter future, friends and colleagues say.

Though he failed in his 2017 attempt to increase the state gas tax by 17 cents a gallon, which would have resulted in $510 million a year to pay for infrastructure improvements, Carter led businesses to support educational changes throughout Louisiana, such as putting in place structural changes for teacher tenure and pay for performance.

“He made Louisiana’s charter school laws among the best in the country,” says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp, pointing to Carter’s dedication to Thrive Academy. “He created the framework for early childhood performance gains and accountability standards. You can point to almost everything important in education reform of the last decade, and Steve Carter was the key to making it happen.”

NFIB Senior State Director Dawn Starns remembers working with Carter to organize a never-done-before summit on education reform, bringing in some of the nation’s leading experts to share best practices with Louisiana politicians and business leaders.

“It marked his true dedication to education reform for Louisiana,” Starns says. “The honor of my career was to work with Steve to implement his vision for the Capital Region.”

Oftentimes, his efforts paid off. Without Carter’s leadership on the Capital Region legislative delegation, says Starns, there would be no Water Campus, widened Interstate 10 or Interstate 12, Pecue Interchange, or investment in infrastructure at LSU, Southern University or Baton Rouge Community College.

“Baton Rouge has lost a real champion and many of us have lost a very dear friend,” says local attorney Charles Landry, another longtime friend of Carter’s.

After unsuccessfully running for the state Senate, he squared off against incumbent Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in the race for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, edging out his fellow Republicans in the crowded Nov. 3 primary election but ultimately losing to Broome in the runoff election.

“Steve was an honorable man, whose passion and thoughtfulness elevated the discourse during our recent contest for Mayor-President,” Broome says in a prepared statement. “You never saw him without a smile on his face and a hand extended to greet you. Steve was a Baton Rougean through and through.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who previously served with Carter in the Legislature, said he would order flags flown at half-staff on the day of Carter’s funeral. Arrangements are pending.