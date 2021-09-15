States begin filing lawsuits against vaccine mandate 

Twenty-seven Republican governors or attorneys general, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, have vowed to fight President Joe Biden’s mandate that over 80 million private employees receive COVID vaccinations or undergo weekly testing, or their employer will be fined, The Center Square reports.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Tuesday filed the first lawsuit against the mandate, arguing that the federal requirement violates the U.S. Constitution. In the legal complaint, Brnovich argues that the vaccine mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause, claiming it bypasses the rights of citizens to their bodily integrity and subverts Congress’ authority by exercising powers reserved for legislators, not the executive branch, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

The lawsuit filing comes as Biden plans to meet with business leaders, CEOs and LSU President William Tate today to discuss vaccine requirements.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with whom Biden has sparred over mask mandates and vaccine passports, said Florida would also fight the policy.

Read The Center Square article about the pushback against the mandate here and Louisiana Illuminator’s article about the Arizona lawsuit here.