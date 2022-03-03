State legislator wants to remove some Louisiana NIL rules

A state lawmaker wants to remove some of the restrictions governing how Louisiana college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness.

Senate Bill 250 by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, would repeal the section of the law that bans college and university employees from paying athletes for their name and image or arranging NIL deals between athletes and their sponsors. It would also end the ban on boosters explicitly using an NIL deal to entice an athlete to attend a specific school.

Athletes also would no longer be forbidden by law from endorsing tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances or gambling, though the schools could maintain those prohibitions.

Under current law, schools and businesses can highlight NIL deals with current student athletes but can’t tell a recruit that a deal is waiting for them if they sign with a particular school, explains David Fleshman, an attorney with Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson whose practice includes NIL deals.

“It’s a delicate line,” he says.

Fleshman says businesspeople often ask him how they can connect with an athlete for a possible endorsement deal when they can’t go through a coach. Some states don’t have the same restrictions, and other states have repealed theirs or are considering doing so, he says. Schools still aren’t allowed under NCAA rules to directly pay athletes.