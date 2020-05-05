2020 Influential Women in Business: Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost at LSU, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Stacia Haynie

Executive Vice President and Provost, LSU

Hometown: Brusly

Age: 61

Family: Married to husband Scott, with two children: Garrett and Taylor

Years with university: 30

Few institutions in Louisiana are as influential or carry as much emotional resonance as LSU, the flagship university whose timeless traditions, athletic fervor and academic programs have shaped the lives of countless alumni. LSU’s main campus has been the professional home of Stacia Haynie since 1990, when she was first hired as an assistant professor of political science. Along with years of teaching and significant research, Haynie answered the leadership bell, holding a number of positions on campus, including dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and vice provost for academics and planning. She was named executive vice president and provost in January 2019.

“For 30 years, LSU has been a place I care deeply and passionately about,” Haynie says. “I’ve never been more optimistic about it than I am now.”

As provost, Haynie is focused on the university’s academic and research priorities, and on ensuring they are resourced appropriately. It’s the perfect culmination of her skills as a tireless scholar and a data-driven leader who sees endless potential in LSU.

Haynie’s well-known drive was instilled early on. She grew up on her grandfather’s Texas cotton farm, a defining childhood that included driving a tractor with notable expertise by age 10. Those experiences, she says, instilled in her a dogged work ethic and a can-do attitude. Her family didn’t have the money to send her to college, but Haynie earned a scholarship to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. There, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and later earned a Ph.D. in political science from the University of North Texas. Haynie has often remarked that receiving a scholarship endowed by total strangers made a lasting impact on her appreciation for institutional advancement.

As a political scientist, Haynie’s scholarly work has focused on judicial politics in South Africa and other parts of the world. While juggling research and teaching, she also found time to serve on numerous university committees. In 2005, she was named J.W. Annison Jr. Family Alumni Professor. She has served as chair of the department of political science, interim dean of the graduate school and vice provost for academics and planning. Haynie became dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2014, a position she says she very much enjoyed. In that capacity, Haynie led the college’s largest increase in enrollment to date.

But when asked to serve, Haynie doesn’t demur. She willingly filled the role of provost after the departure of Richard Koubek in 2018, and was offered the position permanently after the university conducted a national search later that year.

Haynie has a reputation for working on challenges methodically, and that’s been her approach as provost. As universities nationwide see more cuts to public funding, enrollment has become a huge institutional objective. Even before COVID-19, Haynie had taken steps to push LSU’s distance learning programs. And having an online component in place helped LSU with the Herculean task of moving 31,000 students to a remote learning format this spring, Haynie says.

While the coronavirus quarantine has brought unheralded challenges to LSU, Haynie is more encouraged than ever that the university has the chops to meet them.

“We have not stopped. We’ve pivoted on a dime,” Haynie says. “That’s been a testament to our incredible faculty and leaders. These are incredibly smart people who are absolutely devoted to their students and a better community.”

MILESTONES

1990: Appointed assistant professor of political science at LSU, becoming, in 1996, the first female tenured professor in the Department of Political Science and, in 2003, the first female full professor in department history.

2004: Serves as the department chair for the LSU Department of Political Science.

2005: Named the J. W. Annison, Jr. Alumni Professor at LSU.

2006: Earns appointment to become associate and then interim dean of the LSU graduate school.

2008: Becomes through appointment LSU’s vice provost for academics and planning.

2014: Appointed as the dean for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

2018: Becomes interim and then executive vice president and provost of LSU.

Q&A

Hardest lesson learned

Not everyone will agree with every decision you make, but it is your job as a leader to make them. Not making a decision is making a decision, and a bad way to do it.

Who inspires you?

Of course–teachers. My fourth-grade teacher, Mary Ann Maddox, instilled within me the excitement about all that I didn’t know yet and the challenge of eliminating that ignorance—still working on that part. My father, Doyle Edwards, taught me high school biology and chemistry and instilled a lifelong fascination with both. My Ph.D. mentor, Neal Tate, challenged me to think bolder and to be braver. And the faculty of LSU never cease to amaze me with their intellectual prowess whether it’s tackling disease, understanding history or performing Bach, Beethoven or Brecht.

Best advice

“Never let a crisis go to waste.” This quote is sometimes attributed to Winston Churchill, but I first remember being told this by Bob Kuhn, who helmed budget and planning at LSU for many years. Crises are pivot points for organizations, and as such, can provide the impetus to achieve change that can be infinitely more difficult absent the immediacy of a crisis. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we will gain efficiencies and learn new skills that position us for greater long-term success.

