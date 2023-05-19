St. Francisville-shot ‘Master Gardener’ opens nationwide in theaters

By
-
The Magnolia Cafe in St. Francisville. (Amy Shutt)

Master Gardener, a Paul Schrader film shot last year in St. Francisville, gets its nationwide release this weekend.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.