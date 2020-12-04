Friday, December 4, 2020 BusinessInsider Spanish Town Market reverts to original Capitol Grocery name By Holly Duchmann - December 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print File photo of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade in front of Capitol Grocery. After bearing the name Spanish Town Market for the past seven years, the new owners of the historic business have returned to the shop’s original Capitol Grocery name. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in