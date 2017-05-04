Southfin Southern Poké chef to appear on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

(iStock photo)

Southfin Southern Poké Chef Eusebio Gongora II will appear on an upcoming episode of The Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Gongora will be featured on a May 23 episode titled “Grill Game,” in which he competes against other chefs in rounds as they incorporate specific pre-selected ingredients into dishes judged by a panel of celebrity chefs. The episode will air at 9 p.m.

“In this episode, the competing chefs give the grill pans a major workout in a special competition where they must get grillin’ from the get-go,” reads a release from Southfin, which opened in late March in the Southdowns Shopping Center on Perkins Road. “The competitors make sausage appetizers that must also include a fruity beverage. A beautiful open-faced sandwich meets a diminutive veggie in the entree basket, then the two competitors left to grill dessert face a basket that includes a boozy marshmallow and a bag of nuts.”

Daily Report has the full story.