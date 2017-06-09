South Baton Rouge property owners seek annexation into city

An aerial view of Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building downtown.

A group of south Baton Rouge property owners are collectively petitioning the city-parish to annex their properties east of the Mall of Louisiana into the city limits.

Those seeking annexation include: Willow Grove North LLC, Siegen Lane Properties LLC, Siegen Lane Marketplace Company LLC and Wal-Mart Realty Company.

The properties slated to be annexed were appraised at $6.87 million and have no residents. They stretch from the rear of the Mall of Louisiana past Siegen Lane and almost to Pecue Lane along Interstate 10.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer James Llorens says the property owners collectively approached the city-parish with their request several weeks ago and asked for assistance with the annexation process.

Daily Report has the full story.