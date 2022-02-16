Some in Congress want to halt federal gas tax amid high inflation 

A push by some Senate Democrats to suspend the federal gasoline tax is running into opposition from both Republicans and other Democrats, presenting a challenge to the nascent attempt to reduce rising pump prices that have worried the White House.

Sponsored by several Senate Democrats who face competitive reelection races this fall, the legislation would halt the tax of roughly 18 cents a gallon for the rest of the year, according to The Wall Street Journal. The highest rate of inflation in decades poses a political problem for Democrats trying to hold their control of the 50-50 Senate, and supporters see the measure as a quick way to try to reduce costs faced by many Americans.

Average national gasoline prices are up by about $1 a gallon from a year ago, according to AAA, contributing to a broader surge in inflation on items from groceries to furniture to cars.

