Showdown looms tonight over proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline

Environmentalists and industry groups will face off today over the proposed Bayou Bridge pipeline. (iStock photo)

Representatives from big industry will face off tonight against environmentalists at a public hearing over the proposed 162-mile Bayou Bridge pipeline, which, if approved, will run from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin to St. James Parish.

The $750 million project is being jointly pursued by subsidiaries of Phillips 66, Sunoco Logistics and Energy Transfer Partners, and is an extension of an existing pipeline that, so far, transports crude oil from Nederland, Texas to Lake Charles.

Advocates of the project are expected to argue that pipelines are the safest, most environmentally friendly and cost effective way to transport oil, noting also that the proposed pipeline will join an existing network of pipelines crisscrossing the state.

“This is not the first pipeline that will run through the Atchafalaya,” says Tommy Foltz, executive vice president of the Consumer Energy Alliance.

Local industry executives will also make the case that the project is good for Louisiana’s economy. John Stupp, CEO of the Stupp Corporation in north Baton Rouge, will testify that his company has been able to keep 250 employees on its payroll manufacturing 30,000 tons of pipe for the project. Stupp has already completed the work, for which it billed $35 million.

“Pipelining is the safest and most environmentally sound way to move things around, and we as a state and as a nation should be embracing the best way to do things,” Stupp says. “If we’re going to continue to use fossil fuels we ought to transport it the safest way possible.”

