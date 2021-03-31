Short-term rental committee reconvenes after neary yearlong pause

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

After the pandemic essentially put efforts to draft a new short-term rental ordinance for Baton Rouge on hold for nearly a year, the committee tasked with researching and writing the new policy is back in business.