Tuesday, November 10, 2020 BusinessInsider Shipley Do-Nuts & Kolaches returning to Baton Rouge after years of absence By Caitie Burkes - November 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Shipley Do-Nuts & Kolaches is coming back to Baton Rouge, with a location slated to open in a retail center on Essen Lane near Picardy Avenue. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in