Sharon Weston Broome to hire consultant to study government efficiency, taps Raiford to lead traffic improvement plan

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is planning to hire a consultant in the first quarter of the year to study ways to make city government more effective and efficient.

In remarks following the annual State of the City-Parish address today to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, Broome said it’s too soon to say who that consultant might be or how much it might cost. But she said the idea is to bring in an expert who has worked in other cities and “assisted them in terms of maximizing their organizations, their departments to make them more effective and efficient.”

Broome’s remarks followed a broad-ranging State of the City-Parish address that touched on a variety of topics but was short on specifics. Broome delivered a slightly different version of the speech Tuesday night to a group of civic and community leaders and elected officials.

