Shaquille O’Neal endorses LSU arena project

Former LSU basketball star and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal on Friday expressed his support for the development of a new $400 million arena on LSU’s campus—and signaled that he’ll be an early investor in the project.

O’Neal’s full statement, issued following a private meeting with local business and community leaders, is as follows:

“LSU and Baton Rouge deserve a world-class arena and I’m very excited to endorse Oak View Group’s plan. I’ve worked with OVG in venues across the country (with my Big Chicken brand) and they are the best partners and great operators. I look forward to becoming the first investor to help bring this new venue to Baton Rouge and LSU.”

It’s worth noting that no agreement is in place with Oak View Group—the final firm in talks to develop the arena—nor has a potential agreement gone before any relevant governing bodies for approval. A spokesperson for LSU athletics told Daily Report last week that the arena project remains in a “due diligence review” in light of recent controversies surrounding the Denver-based developer.

Oak View, which owns or operates hundreds of high-profile venues around the globe, came under scrutiny in July when then-CEO Tim Leiweke was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice. He’s accused of participating in a “bid-rigging scheme” tied to the development of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Oak View itself agreed to pay a $15 million fine for its alleged role in the scheme.

Oak View is also at the center of a pending antitrust case against Ticketmaster, in which Oak View is described as a “pimp” for and “protector” of Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation.

Some in the community—including former Metro Council member Darrell Glasper and Business Report founder and columnist Rolfe McCollister—have criticized LSU’s arena project for its lack of transparency.

If the project comes to fruition, the arena will host LSU sporting events and graduation ceremonies as well as concerts and other entertainment events. The venue would likely be constructed on the LSU Golf Course site south of Gourrier Avenue. Those involved in the project are pursuing an aggressive timeline that would see the arena up and running sometime in 2029.

The arena project is also reshaping the future of the Raising Cane’s River Center, which is poised to be redeveloped to cater primarily to conventions. Read more about that plan here.

