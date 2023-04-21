Senate committee will begin debating tax proposals on Monday

Several of the tax proposals filed in the state Senate will be taken up by the Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee on Monday as legislators gear up to make the most of the odd-numbered year that allows them to tackle tax issues.

Sen. R.L. Bret Allain II, R-Franklin, filed four of the bills slated to be discussed on Monday, including a repeal of the corporate income tax (SB1) and a constitutional amendment to phase out inventory taxes and establish the maximum allowable exemption for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP.

The committee will also discuss SB86 and SB126, both filed by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, which call for a constitutional amendment that would mandate that contracts for ITEP not apply to taxes levied for primary and secondary education. The amendment, if approved by voters Oct. 14, would apply to contracts starting next year.

According to the bills’ fiscal notes, local governments would receive an increase in property tax revenue in the proportion that the education levies are charged against property that is exempt under existing ITEP contracts. Some $4.4 billion was exempt from property taxes under ITEP in 2022, according to the 2022 LA Tax Commission Annual Report.

Here’s a roundup of what’s been filed regarding taxes:

SB1: Repeals the corporate franchise tax.

SB2: Constitutional amendment to phase out the tax on inventory and establish the maximum allowable exemption for ITEP.