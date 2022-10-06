See how much the mayor’s proposed stormwater fee would cost you

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is proposing a stormwater utility fee that would raise about $36.5 million per year for reducing flood risk and improving water quality.

The fee would apply to properties inside Baton Rouge city limits and in unincorporated areas of the parish and would be based on the amount of each property’s water runoff.

While federal American Rescue Plan dollars have given the city-parish a running start, more recurring money is needed for ongoing maintenance, Broome says. The city-parish could be subject to costly federal mandates if it doesn’t act, she adds, though she can’t say for sure what the federal government will do.

“These improvements can fundamentally transform the quality of life for our community, having positive impacts on litter, drainage and even crime,” Broome told reporters today. “Baton Rouge is in a unique position to control our own destiny.”

The cost would be $1.36 per 500 square feet of impervious area. A 3,700-square-foot home could be charged $10.06 per month, while the charge for a 5,000-square-foot commercial property might be $13.60 per month, based on examples cited today. The city-parish has created an online tool available here where property owners can see how much they would pay.

By proposing a fee instead of a tax, the administration is asking owners of even tax-exempt properties to pay their share. The Metro Council, rather than voters, will have the ability to approve the fee or not and to adjust the amount. Broome’s proposal is scheduled for a council vote Oct. 26.

The administration did not present a detailed spending plan today, though most of the money would go to operating and maintaining the municipal storm sewer system. As with other projects, progress would be reported on the city-parish website, officials say.