See how Mo Vij and 365Labs are streamlining law enforcement operations

Louisiana’s fastest-growing software firm could have been launched anywhere in the nation. But Mohit “Mo” Vij, president and CEO of 365Labs, always insisted on Baton Rouge.

“We are breaking the stereotype that high-tech can only happen in Silicon Valley,” says Vij, whose company has become the go-to software source for law enforcement, collecting a slew of honors along the way. “Culture matters and we can still build better technology literally on the edge of the swamp.”

What Vij, whose shimmering office sits in the @Highland technology park just a mile or so from the Mississippi River, and his firm have done is to radically streamline the day-to-day processes of booking people into jail, paying a traffic ticket, managing records in the district attorney’s office and keeping track of inmates for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Dumaine, a longtime friend of Vij and a consultant for 365Labs, compares the modernizing of law enforcement to what Amazon has done to make shopping easier.

“They are providing a platform,” Dumaine says. “Mo’s model is as strong if not stronger of a landscape shift for public safety as Amazon was to commerce.”

Something as simple as booking a suspect into jail used to require entering the same information into different systems eight times. Each entry involved a different software system, and each system was operated by a different company.

365Labs provides software that allows the information to be entered just once, but its success is contingent on a single company building and connecting the system.

“We got to bring everything under one umbrella,” says Vij, adding that efficiency results in a safer public.

