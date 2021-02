Secure Shredding grows through partnership with Dunlap Government Solutions

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Baton Rouge-based Secure Shredding and Recycling is expanding its regional footprint through a partnership with a new company, Dunlap Government Solutions, which it acquired a minority ownership stake in late last year.