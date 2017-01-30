SEC suit against Morales postponed for another year

The gavel of a judge in court. (File photo)

A long-awaited trial by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the now-defunct firm Commonwealth Advisors and its former owner, investment advisor Walter Morales III, was scheduled to be held this week in Baton Rouge federal court. Instead, the federal civil trial has been postponed for more than a year.

Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court rescheduled the trial date for Feb. 21, 2018—not because either side in the years-long dispute requested a continuance, but because the court had a conflict, according to Morales’ attorney Fred Tully.

“Of course we’d all like to get this behind us,” Tully says. “But there’s really nothing we can do it about it.”

