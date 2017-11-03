Seafood restaurant moving into old Louie’s Cafe building

The old Louie’s Cafe building on State Street is getting a new tenant.

A quick-service boiled seafood spot called Krab Queenz—which already has one location in north Baton Rouge—will open in the coming months just outside the North Gates of LSU’s campus.

The building was home to Louie’s Cafe for years before the iconic restaurant moved to a larger home down the street. The building has been vacant since June, when State Bar & Grub closed after less than a year in operation. Shane Courrege, owner of State Bar & Grub, says slumping summer sales was a big reason for the closure.

Daily Report has the full story.